Watch Moonparticle's Niko Tsonev play through Reverend Mum

Moonparticle have shared a video showing Niko Tsonev playing their track Reverend Mum live.

The song appears on Moonparticle’s new album Hurricane Esmeralda, which was released last month and made possible thanks to a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign.

Speaking about the track, Tsonev says: “The composition, featuring Craig Blundell’s trance-inducing electronic percussion, indeed feels like a dreamy film score sequence.

“I approached the guitar more like a talking synth here and the guitar performance featured on the video is a live recording.”

Hurricane Esmeralda is now available to purchase, including a limited edition vinyl, with Moonparticle previously releasing a stream of Michelangelo Don’t Stop.

Find the Hurricane Esmeralda cover art and tracklist below.

Moonparticle Hurricane Esmeralda tracklist

Hurricane Esmeralda Helium I Helium II Winter Mountain White Light Michelangelo Don’t Stop The Strength of a Thousand Year Rose Reverend Mum Leon’s Experiment

Moonparticle – Hurricane Esmeralda album review