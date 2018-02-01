Watch Moonparticle's Niko Tsonev play through Reverend Mum

Moonparticle have shared a video showing Niko Tsonev playing their track Reverend Mum live.
The song appears on Moonparticle’s new album Hurricane Esmeralda, which was released last month and made possible thanks to a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign.
Speaking about the track, Tsonev says: “The composition, featuring Craig Blundell’s trance-inducing electronic percussion, indeed feels like a dreamy film score sequence.
“I approached the guitar more like a talking synth here and the guitar performance featured on the video is a live recording.”
Hurricane Esmeralda is now available to purchase, including a limited edition vinyl, with Moonparticle previously releasing a stream of Michelangelo Don’t Stop.
Find the Hurricane Esmeralda cover art and tracklist below.
Moonparticle Hurricane Esmeralda tracklist
- Hurricane Esmeralda
- Helium I
- Helium II
- Winter Mountain
- White Light
- Michelangelo Don’t Stop
- The Strength of a Thousand Year Rose
- Reverend Mum
- Leon’s Experiment