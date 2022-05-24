Watch Momma's Green Day and beabadoobee-inspired video for Lucky

Brooklyn-based alt.rock duo Momma have shared their video for new single Lucky, and revealed that the clip is heavily influenced by Green Day's video for 1996 Insomniac-era single Walking Contradiction, as well as the "the fun and etherealness of certain Beabadoobee videos."



Directed by Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh, Lucky is taken from the band's forthcoming album, Household Name, which revolves around "the rise and fall of the rock star" and references alt.rock artists such as Nirvana, Pavement, Smashing Pumpkins, Veruca Salt, and the Breeders.

Speaking about the video, Emma Penrose says, “We didn’t want to get too cheesy and literal so Etta [Friedman, vocals/guitar] suggested some ideas from the Green Day Walking Contradiction video as well as the fun and etherealness of certain Beabadoobee videos. In the end, we feel like the video displays how much fun it was to film – everyone involved was a friend of either Zack and Emma’s or Etta and Allegra [Weingarten, vocals/guitar]’s, so the project feels very personal and lighthearted.”

Lucky was written when Friedman was across the country from their partner, and draws inspiration from Liz Phair’s Nashville, from her 1994 album Whip-Smart.



"She so perfectly put into words how mundane life can feel the most blissful when the person you love is around,” Friedman says. “I think harping on that thought, and missing my partner so much, is what helped write Lucky. I can be lazy, boring, brushing my teeth, naked, half awake, and still get butterflies from them. I just felt like a real winner to be in love with my best friend.”

Watch the video below:

Household Name will be released on July 1 via Lucky Number.

Beabadoobee, meanwhile, releases her new album, Beatopia, on July 15, and is promising to share new music this week.