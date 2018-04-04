Watch Ministry’s trippy new video for Victims Of A Clown

Ministry have released a video for their new track Victims Of A Clown.

The song features on the band’s latest album AmeriKKKant, which launched last month via Nuclear Blast.

The promo is said to be a “relentless hallucinogenic ride through images of creepy clowns roaming circuses where there are no exits, men parading in ghoulish gas masks, psychological messaging, physical reality bending and nightmarish suburbia.”

It was filmed in Los Angeles in late 2017 and produced and directed by Chris and Steve Roth of The Other House Productions – the same team behind Ministry’s Twilight Zone video which made its debut in February.

Chris Roth says: “For the Victims Of A Clown video, we strived for a drastic stylistic departure from Twilight Zone. This video is a much more raw, down-and-dirty, crunchy graphic art film.”

Ministry will tour across the the UK this summer with special guest Chelsea Wolfe.

Ministry 2018 UK and Ireland tour with Chelsea Wolfe

Jul 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jul 21: London The Forum, UK

Jul 23: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 24: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Jul 25: Bristol SWX, UK