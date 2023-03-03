Watch Mike Shinoda & Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas star in Demi Lovato's new Scream-inspired video

Scream 6 is set to hit cinemas on March 10, and some of the soundtrack has been shared now in anticipation. Specifically, the new track from Demi Lovato titled Still Alive, a fittingly defiant piece of raging pop-punk-tinged rock that perfectly suits the vibe and viciousness of the film franchise. The track was also co-written and produced by none other than Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, and he makes a cameo in the accompanying video.



But he isn't the only guest.



Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas, metalcore's biggest horror fan and a well-renowned advocate for Scream being the best horror movie ever, also gets to flex his acting chops. Playing a hotel receptionist who greets Demi and their friends, there's an air of menace to his performance. The same can be said of Mike, who plays a projectionist, flicking the switch to show off the night's big display. But as it transpires, neither have ill intentions as they both end up still and lifeless on the floor by the hands and knife of Ghostface.



It serves as a wonderful tribute not just to the endless twists that define the Scream series but also a nod to those musicians who love and cherish the franchise and are proud to be able to be a part of it.

Linkin Park recently released a new track from their Meteora sessions, set to be a part of a special 20th-anniversary edition of the record. It's called Lost, and it is stunning.





He also recently spoke on The Howard Stern Show about how he wrote their hit single In The End in one night.



"My lyrics on the first version were different," Shinoda recalls. "But by the end of that night I had written the words to the chorus. The next day I played it for our drummer [Rob Bourdon]... and he was like, 'Dude, this is the song that we've been waiting for, this is the best song we've got'."



"It didn't feel big to me, it didn't feel like a hit song.I wouldn't know what a hit song felt like, I was too young. I was feeling despondent, like, we're doing all this stuff, we're trying to realise some kind of identity, or some kind of meaning, and it's not working."



He also squashed the rumours that Chester Bennington didn't like the track.



"He didn't hate it. No, no, no, no. That's actually a misconception. Some people think that he hated the song. He liked the song, he just loved really heavy stuff, and so when people were like, 'This should be a single', he was like, [shrugs], 'Ah, whatever!' It's not the one that he would have chosen."

And Ice Nine Kills recently continued their incredible Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2 saga with an extremely NSFW video for the bludgeoning title track.