Watch Metallica's Robert Trujillo explore New York city

A still from the first Metallica: A Different View video

Metallica have released the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos from their recent string of events in New York.

Episode one of Metallica: A Different View can be viewed below. It follows bassist Robert Trujillo around the city as the band were in the Big Apple last month for the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, followed by an appearance on Sirius XM and the Howard Stern Show.

They then played an exclusive show for the Fifth Member fan club at the Webster Hall and took part in various press engagements.

Videographer Brett Murray followed the band around the city for four days and videos featuring Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will follow in due course.

In his video, which can be viewed below, Trujillo discusses the importance of making an impact in New York.

He says: “As a musician you have to roll through this town and you have to kick ass. It’s kind of like London or LA, a major market, one of the biggest. You always want to make a statement when you roll through New York. That’s where the party is.”

The thrash icons’ 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18 and they have a number of tour dates lined up for this year and into 2017.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

