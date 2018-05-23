Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield play Ghost’s Cirice

Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield can be seen jamming Ghost track Cirice in a new video.

The rehearsal footage was filmed at Metallica’s HQ and shows Hetfield playing the intro and riff from the song, which featured on Ghost’s 2015 album Meliora.

Watch the footage below.

Earlier this week, footage emerged of three Metallica fans getting a tour of the band’s HQ after they won a competition the band ran in conjunction with Ernie Ball. The trio were shown around the band’s inner sanctum by Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett.

The band recently wrapped up live dates in Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self Destruct and will head back out on the road across North America from September.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 02: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Sep 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI