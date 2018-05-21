Watch Metallica fans get a tour of band’s inner sanctum

A trio of Metallica fans have been given exclusive access to the band’s HQ.

The three of them won a recent competition which the band ran in conjunction with Ernie Ball. The lucky winners were given a guided tour of the band’s inner sanctum by guitarist Kirk Hammett and vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield.

Watch the video below.

A statement reads: “Trevor, Kim, and Anthony had the opportunity to pick the metal masters’ brains, hear stories from the road, and learn invaluable lessons about their music gear, playing techniques, and even personal stories with an exclusive Q&A.”

Pointing to one of the banners, Hammett says in the video: “That’s the actual Ride The Lightning backdrop – the real one. I love looking at it because it brings me back to those times of 1984/85.”

Last week, Hammett reported that he still believed that Metallica were right to sue music streaming service Napster back in 2000.

The band recently wrapped up live dates in Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self Destruct and will head back out on the road across North America from September.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 02: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Sep 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI