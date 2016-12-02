Watch Metallica’s European Hardwired promo tour video

Metallica have released a video showing behind-the-scenes footage from their tour promoting new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

It features the band visiting cities including Berlin, Paris, Cologne, Copenhagen and London.

Footage shows Metallica preparing for TV appearances, signing CDs and vinyl – and sneaking up on fans and giving them a once-in-a-lifetime surprise.

The video also includes clips filmed during their Hardwired… To Self-Destruct launch show at London’s House Of Vans on November 18 – which also marked guitarist Kirk Hammett’s 54th birthday. He was plastered with foam pies during Seek And Destroy.

Earlier this week, Metallica made a surprise announcement that their show in Toronto would benefit a local food bank.

All proceeds from their gig at the city’s Opera House was donated to the Daily Bread organisation.

Members of the Metallica fan club paid $25 for entry while others were charged $100, and all attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items to the show, to assist the charity’s work.

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is Metallica’s sixth chart-topping album in a row. The band continue to add dates to their upcoming WorldWired tour, with the latest confirmed appearance being at Rock On The Range in Ohio next May.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

