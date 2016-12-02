Nirvana's Incesticide set for double vinyl reissue

Nirvana’s Incesticide is set for a double vinyl reissue to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.

The compilation of early material was released by Geffen in 1992 to capitalise on the success of Nirvana’s breakthrough album Nevermind.

The 2LP version of Incesticide was issued as a Record Store Day exclusive in 2012. But with those versions currently changing hands for well over the retail price, it will be reissued on January 13.

It comes on two 180 gram vinyl records and features audio remastered by engineer Bernie Grundman.

Pre-orders are available now on Amazon, priced at just under $50.

Incesticide includes B-sides, demos, outtakes, covers and radio broadcast recordings – as well as early, non-album single Sliver. As it includes recordings from various eras of the band’s early lineup, it includes tracks with four different drummers – Chad Channing, Dan Peters, Dale Crover and Dave Grohl.

Last month, it was confirmed that Nirvana’s hit Smells Like Teen Spirit will be added to the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2017.

To qualify for inclusion, song or albums must be at least 25 years old. They are voted on by a panel made up of professionals from the recording industry.

Also getting the nod in 2017 are Smoke On The Water by Deep Purple and David Bowie’s Changes.

Nirvana Incesticide tracklist

Dive Sliver Stain Been A Son Turnaround Molly’s Lips Son of a Gun (New Wave) Polly Beeswax Downer Mexican Seafood Hairspray Queen Aero Zeppelin Big Long Now Aneurysm

