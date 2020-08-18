Watch Metallica take over The Howard Stern Show with blistering three-song set

Metallica have shared their three-song set from their appearance on The Howard Stern Show last week.

The band joined Stern last Wednesday to chat and play songs, with videos for Wherever I May Roam, The Unforgiven and All Within My Hands available to watch below.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says: “Thank you to our friend Howard Stern for having us on the show. That was so much fun. We did a couple of hours, played a few songs, told some tall tales, had some good banter – it was great. It was amazing to catch up with Howard and the whole Stern Show crew.”

In addition, the latest episode of Metallica Mondays was broadcast late last night/early this morning, with the band going back to Yankee Stadium in New York on September 14, 2011.

It was the first time the band had ever played the home of MLB’s New York Yankees and was the last time The Big Four played together. The video also features an all-star jam which sees members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax rock out to Motorhead’s Overkill.

Metallica have also filmed their Encore Drive-In Nights concert which will be screened at drive-ins and outdoor theatres across North America for one night only on August 29.

Ulrich reveals: “We recorded that last week. I’m not going to give anything away other than say it was super fun. It’s been a great couple of weeks. Like they say in The Blues Brothers, ‘we’re getting the band back together.’ We got the band back together!

"We played, we rocked, we got out groove back on. We had lot of fun playing… hopefully you’ll dig it too.”

Metallica will release S&M2 on 2CD, 4LP, collectible coloured vinyl, Blu-ray, a Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, which is limited to just 500 copies on August 28.

Metallica previously released Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands from S&M2.