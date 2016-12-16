Watch Metallica sing Enter Sandman in a supermarket

Metallica entertained shoppers at a Los Angeles supermarket with an impromptu singalong to their classic hit Enter Sandman.
The band joined a member of the store’s staff in singing along to the track while customers looked on.
Comedian Billy Eichner was also part of the event, which is expected to appear on an upcoming episode of his show Billy On The Street.
It was captured on film by TMZ and the video can be viewed below.
Earlier this week, Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where they performed live and also took part in a Metallica quiz against a superfan.
They also discussed how their kids don’t care too much about their dads’ careers – with guitarist Kirk Hammett revealing that his children thought his instrument was “boring.”
The band’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was released last month.
They played a small club show in Hollywood last night (December 15) and appear in Oakland’s Fox Theater tomorrow. They commence their WorldWired global tour in earnest next month, with more dates to be announced in due course.
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH
