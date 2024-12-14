Watch Metallica perform rarities at 2024 Helping Hands event in Los Angeles

Metallica performed rarities and welcomed special guests for acoustic and electric sets at their fourth Helping Hands Concert and Auction in Los Angeles.

The fundraiser took place at the YouTube Theater last night (Friday, December 13) and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

As well as the two performances from the thrash metal giants, attendees were also treated to a set by Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff.

The event raises money for the Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which supports workforce education, disaster relief and the fight against hunger.

All of the proceeds from the show and associated auction will benefit the charity and go directly to those in need.

Metallica's five-song acoustic set included Low Man's Lyric, the first time they have performed that track since 1998, as well as covers of Diamond Head's Helpless and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Away From Home.

Avi Vinocur and classically-trained duo SistaStrings joined Metallica on stage for the acoustic set.

When they plugged in, James Hetfield and co included a rare outing for The Unforgiven II and performed Fuel with a new arrangement.

They were joined by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament for a performance of Hit The Lights.

Hetfield talked about the All Within My Hands project on an episode of The Metallica Report earlier this year.

He said: "There is something fantastic about that. It goes against everything that humans are — 'I need this. You give me that. I need to take this.' Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is, or 'there's a can of food there. I better get mine or else.'

"Just that sparseness mentality and having that key unlock it to be completely the opposite. Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'it's better to give than receive' is so true."

Metallica 2024 Helping Hands setlist

Acoustic

01. Low Man's Lyric

02. Helpless

03. Away From Home

04. If Darkness Had A Son

05. Nothing Else Matters

Electric

06. Orion

07. The Shortest Straw

08. Until It Sleeps

09. Screaming Suicide

10. The Unforgiven II

11. Fuel

12. Hit The Lights (with Jeff Ament)

13. Master Of Puppets

