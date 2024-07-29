James Hetfield on why Metallica use their influence to give back and help the less fortunate: "there's not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else"

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has discussed the band's All Within My Hands foundation, which raises money for localised initiatives aimed at helping communities through enabling work, education and vital local services.

Speaking on Metallica's official podcast, The Metallica Report, Hetfield discusses the All Within My Hands logo, featuring a crudely drawn hand alongside a sketched Metallica logo, as well as why it's been a hugely rewarding experience for he and his bandmates.

"I think we had figured out the name first, from the song All Within My Hands [from 2003's St Anger]," he explains (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). And then kind of the obvious thing was, 'Let's put a hand on there.' And so, yeah, I just traced my hand, and that is my hand, whether you like it or not. And then somehow, having a key, having a keyhole in your hand, like something needs to inspire or open the help. So having that key going into the lock and unlocking that knowledge of it is better to give than to receive.

"As corny as that sounds, there's not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else and doing it without telling about it," he continues. "There is something fantastic about that. It goes against everything that humans are — 'I need this. You give me that. I need to take this.' Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is, or 'there's a can of food there. I better get mine or else.' Just that sparseness mentality and having that key unlock it to be completely the opposite. Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'it's better to give than receive' is so true.

"For me, blue-collar work we do, obviously the disaster relief is important, and that's kind of a no-brainer," Hetfield adds. "But the blue-collar work, the ability to sponsor people into restarting their life or giving them sense of hope, giving them a trade that they can take anywhere in the world and feel that they are worthy. And it could be a little selfish of me, because I like doing that stuff. And it's something that I don't do — oh, I do, but it's not something I need to sustain me and my family. So it is more of a hobby, but it is a career for most people. You don't take the time every day to realize that, 'Wow, someone built that. Someone built this couch we're sitting on.' I mean, I couldn't do it. Someone else has taken the time to learn and how to do it. And it makes our lives better. So, why are they not respected as much as a doctor or a lawyer? Yes, they're saving lives, and it's kind of the same thing."

Listen to the interview below. Earlier this month, Metallica wrapped up the latest, European leg of their 72 Seasons world tour with two blockbuster shows in Madrid, Spain. The band will kick off the tour's next stint in North America next month.