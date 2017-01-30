Black Star Riders release Heavy Fire lyric video

Black Star Riders have released a lyric video for Heavy Fire.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming third album, which launches on February 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says of the track: “Only fools would believe that rock’n’roll can rejuvenate a world in the throes of a collapsing civilisation that’s coming under heavy fire from all asunder. But what if the would-be fools are right?”

Black Star Riders will head out on the road throughout March across the UK and Ireland, with guitarist Scott Gorham previously saying he’s excited to play the new tracks live.

He said: “Not many new bands get to record three albums these days. Without doubt this is Black Star Riders best album so far.

“We had a great time recording it and can’t wait to play the new songs live on tour in March.”

Heavy Fire was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and is available for pre-order.

The Heavy Fire cover

Black Star Riders Heavy Fire tracklist

Heavy Fire When The Night Comes In Dancing With The Wrong Girl Who Rides The Tiger Cold War Love Testify Or Say Goodbye Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed True Blue Kid Ticket To Rise Letting Go Of Me

Black Star Riders 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 02: Cardiff Tramshed – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 03: Wrexham William Aston Hall – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 04: Dublin Academy – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 05: Belfast Limelight – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 06: Inverness Ironworks – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 08: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 11: Leeds O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 12: Manchester O2 Ritz – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 15: Norwich UEA – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 19: Bournemouth O2 Academy

