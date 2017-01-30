Black Star Riders release Heavy Fire lyric video

Black Star Riders have released a lyric video for Heavy Fire.
It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming third album, which launches on February 3 via Nuclear Blast.
Vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says of the track: “Only fools would believe that rock’n’roll can rejuvenate a world in the throes of a collapsing civilisation that’s coming under heavy fire from all asunder. But what if the would-be fools are right?”
Black Star Riders will head out on the road throughout March across the UK and Ireland, with guitarist Scott Gorham previously saying he’s excited to play the new tracks live.
He said: “Not many new bands get to record three albums these days. Without doubt this is Black Star Riders best album so far.
“We had a great time recording it and can’t wait to play the new songs live on tour in March.”
Heavy Fire was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and is available for pre-order.
Black Star Riders Heavy Fire tracklist
- Heavy Fire
- When The Night Comes In
- Dancing With The Wrong Girl
- Who Rides The Tiger
- Cold War Love
- Testify Or Say Goodbye
- Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed
- True Blue Kid
- Ticket To Rise
- Letting Go Of Me
Black Star Riders 2017 UK and Ireland tour
Mar 02: Cardiff Tramshed – with Gun and the Amorettes
Mar 03: Wrexham William Aston Hall – with Gun and the Amorettes
Mar 04: Dublin Academy – with Gun and the Amorettes
Mar 05: Belfast Limelight – with Gun and the Amorettes
Mar 06: Inverness Ironworks – with Gun and the Amorettes
Mar 08: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies
Mar 09: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies
Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 11: Leeds O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 12: Manchester O2 Ritz – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 15: Norwich UEA – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute – with Backyard Babies and Gun
Mar 19: Bournemouth O2 Academy