Kreator pay tribute to Lemmy, Bon Scott in Fallen Brother video

Kreator have paid tribute to a raft of rock icons in their video for Fallen Brother.
The track is lifted from the German thrash veterans’ newly released 14th studio album Gods Of Violence and the promo features stars including Lemmy, Bon Scott, Phil Lynott, Cliff Burton and Ronnie James Dio.
Kreator will head out on the road across Europe later this week in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Phantom Antichrist. They’ll be joined by Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted on the 22-date tour.
Frontman Mille Petrozza said: “Finally we are gonna be back on a headlining tour through Europe again. It will be more than two years by then since our last run and we have some amazing ideas for a new stage show, supporting our new album.
“It will be nothing less than spectacular, I promise. Looking forward to see all of you metal maniacs in 2017. And this will just be the beginning.”
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser added: “I’m so happy to have the chance to tour with Kreator and Soilwork in Europe. Kreator are one of my main early influences in heavy music, it will be a privilege to share the stage with them.”
Kreator Gods Of Violence tracklist
- Apocalypticon
- World War Now
- Satan Is Real
- Totalitarian Terror
- Gods Of Violence
- Army Of Storms
- Hail To The Hordes
- Lion With Eagle Wings
- Fallen Brother
- Side By Side
- Death Becomes My Light
Kreator/Sepultura/Soilwork/Aborted European tour 2017
Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany
Kreator: Love Us Or Hate Us: The Very Best Of The Noise Years 1985-1992