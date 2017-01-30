Kreator pay tribute to Lemmy, Bon Scott in Fallen Brother video

Kreator have paid tribute to a raft of rock icons in their video for Fallen Brother.

The track is lifted from the German thrash veterans’ newly released 14th studio album Gods Of Violence and the promo features stars including Lemmy, Bon Scott, Phil Lynott, Cliff Burton and Ronnie James Dio.

Kreator will head out on the road across Europe later this week in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Phantom Antichrist. They’ll be joined by Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted on the 22-date tour.

Frontman Mille Petrozza said: “Finally we are gonna be back on a headlining tour through Europe again. It will be more than two years by then since our last run and we have some amazing ideas for a new stage show, supporting our new album.

“It will be nothing less than spectacular, I promise. Looking forward to see all of you metal maniacs in 2017. And this will just be the beginning.”

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser added: “I’m so happy to have the chance to tour with Kreator and Soilwork in Europe. Kreator are one of my main early influences in heavy music, it will be a privilege to share the stage with them.”

The Gods Of Violence cover

Kreator Gods Of Violence tracklist

Apocalypticon World War Now Satan Is Real Totalitarian Terror Gods Of Violence Army Of Storms Hail To The Hordes Lion With Eagle Wings Fallen Brother Side By Side Death Becomes My Light

Kreator/Sepultura/Soilwork/Aborted European tour 2017

Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany

