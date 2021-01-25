Watch members of Rancid, Stiff Little Fingers and The Interrupters join The Mighty Mighty Bosstones for epic love letter to ska

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have shared their first single for their new record label Hellcat, and it’s an epic love letter to ska featuring a host of special guests.



“It’s a love letter to Ska music and the people that make Ska music and it’s a whole lot of fun,” says vocalist Dicky Barrett.



Hellcat Records owner/ Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong co-produced the song, The Final Parade, with Ted Hutt (The Gaslight Anthem/Flogging Molly), and he’s one of a huge list of guest artists on the track. That list includes - deep breath - Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Stiff Little Fingers frontman Jake Burns, Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger) plus Laila Khan from Sonic Boom Six and Roddy Radiation (The Specials).

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones released their tenth studio album, While We’re At It, in 2018.