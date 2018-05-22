Listen to breezy new track from The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - While We’re At It 1. Green Bay, Wisconsin

2. The Constant

3. Wonderful Day For The Race

4. Unified

5. Divide

6. Closer To Nowhere

7. Walked Like A Ghost

8. The West Ends

9. Here We Are

10. The Mad Dash

11. Absolutely Wrong

12. In Honor Of

13. Hugo’s Wife

14. After The Music Is Over

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have released a colourful lyric video for their track Wonderful Day For The Race.

The song will be included on the band’s upcoming studio album While We’re At It which will launch on July 27 via their own Big Rig Records.

The follow-up to Boston outfit’s 2011 record The Magic Of Youth was produced and mixed by Grammy award-winning producer Ted Hutt, who has previously worked with artists including Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys and The Gaslight Anthem.

Frontman Dicky Barrett tells Billboard: “That song was based on the insignificance of what we truly are, up against the importance of what we are. Our place in the universe and who we think we are versus who we really are.

“It flip-flops back and forth between those two thoughts, ultimately landing on the importance of love and unity.”

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are currently on tour across North America, with their next live shows taking place in Las Vegas between May 25-28. Find out more.