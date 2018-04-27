Watch Mastodon’s surreal animated video for Clandestiny

Mastodon have released a surreal, animated video for their track Clandestiny.

The band revealed a short teaser video yesterday for the sci-fi promo, which has been directed by BlinkMyBrain and features a man-made intelligent being who goes out of control and creates chaos for a series of planets in a seemingly never-ending cycle.

Watch the video below.

Clandestiny features on Mastodon’s most recent album Emperor Of Sand, which came after a period of turmoil for all four members of the band.

Troy Sanders’ wife Jeza has been battling breast cancer, Bill Kelliher lost his mother to a brain tumour, Brann Dailor’s mother was taken ill after suffering chronic illnesses her entire life, and Brent Hinds was involved in a motorcycle accident which resulted in a broken leg.

Hinds told Metal Hammer: “Mastodon is our way of going on. Mastodon is our therapy.

“The band was getting so deep that I could barely play a song without crying a lot of times. The new album is really emotional, and when you listen to it as a co-creator, as I am with my fellows, and they have had these horrible incidents happening in their lives with cancer affecting their loved ones, I absorb their hurt. It’s really sad.”

Sanders added: “When you have a giant journey of adversity in front of you, the quickest way to the finish line is straight ahead.”

Mastodon are currently on tour in Mexico and will head out on the road with Primus from next month.

Mastodon 2018 tour dates

Apr 27: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

Apr 28: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

Apr 29: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

May 04: Benito Juarez Hell & Heaven Festival, Mexico

May 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO

May 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

May 09: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 10: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

May 11: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

May 12: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

May 14: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

May 15: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 16: Atlanta Fox Theater, GA

May 18: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

May 19: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 20: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

May 22: Reading Diamond Credit Union Theater, PA

May 23: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheater, NY

May 25: Glen Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

May 26: Providence Bold Point Park, RI

May 27: Portland Main Street Pier, ME

May 29: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

May 30: Philadelphia Penn’s Landing Festival Pier, PA

Jun 01: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Jun 02: Baltimore Pier 6 Pavilion, MD

Jun 03: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 05: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

Jun 06: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 09: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, MI

Jun 10: Indianapolis Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jun 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 14: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Jun 15: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jun 16: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

Jun 18: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Jun 21: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor Park, WA

Jun 23: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheater, OR

Jun 25: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Jun 26: Jacksonville Britt Pavilion, FL

Jun 28: Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater, CA

Jun 29: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 30: Lincoln Thunder Valley Resort Casino, CA

Jul 02: Salt Lake City The Great Salt Air, UT

Jul 03: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Jul 05: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 06: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, CA

Jul 07: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Aug 11: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 18: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 19: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan