Watch James Hetfield react to celebrities wearing Metallica t-shirts

a still from the video

A video of James Hetfield reacting to a variety of celebrities wearing Metallica t-shirts has been shared.

The singer is shown a range of stars such as Kim Kardashian, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling wearing merchandise from different album eras.

When shown a picture of reality star Kardashian wearing the rare Metal Up Your Ass 1982 tour design rumoured to have cost her $2000, Hetfield jokingly refers to her as “Kanye West in drag.”

He adds: “It’s a little large, as there’s more skin showing than I’d let my daughter do. If she was around before Kill ‘Em All and bought that shirt, I’d be pretty impressed.”

Last year, Hetfield said Justin Bieber being photographed wearing a Metallica t-shirt was one of his top 10 highlights of 2015.

This week, Hetfield also revealed in an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer that he enjoys the ‘Hetfield memes’ online.

Metallica have issued a live video of them performing Harvester Of Sorrow at their show in Quito, Ecuador. The clip follows their live footage of Battery and Ride The Lightning from their appearance in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Metallica will celebrate the launch of their forthcoming record Hardwired… To Self Destruct with an intimate show in London’s House Of Vans on November 18.

Hardwired... To Self Destruct artwork

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

