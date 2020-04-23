Watch Lamb Of God’s animated video for savage new track New Colossal Hate

Lamb Of God have release an animated lyric video for their new single New Colossal Hate.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled studio album, which will now launch on June 19 after it was pushed back from its original May 8 release.

New Colossal Hate follows Checkmate and Memento Mori from the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang.

Guitarist Willie Adler says: “New Colossal Hate came out of our very first writing session in Maine. Mark Morton, our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super-cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I've ever met.

“I’m pretty sure New Colossal Hate grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favourite song on the record.

“Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart."

Another single from the record is due to arrive before the new album release date.

Explaining why the album had been pushed back, Lamb Of God said in a statement: “We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19.

“After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for. We appreciate your patience during these times.

“A global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception.”

Last week, Lamb Of God announced they’d teamed up with Scottish craft beer firm BrewDog for the new non-alcoholic beer Ghost Walker.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook