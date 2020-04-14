Lamb Of God team up with BrewDog for Ghost Walker non-alcoholic beer

Lamb Of God have teamed up with Scottish brewer BrewDog for world’s first non-alcoholic beer collaboration.

The 0.5% ABV beverage called Ghost Walker – named after the band’s 2012 track Ghost Walking – was originally intended to launch alongside the band’s European spring tour. But with those plans shelved due to the global lockdown, both parties decided to get the beer out now.

Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe says: “The idea of a collaboration hatched when Willie Adler and I visited a BrewDog bar in Columbus on a tour day off to sample a few pints of their non-alcoholic beer with the brewery team.

“Countless bands have done beer collaborations, but we are the world’s first non-alcoholic one. In my not-so-humble opinion, this is the best non-alcoholic beer ever made.

“It was conceived, designed and first tasted while on tour – music drove it into existence. Right now is a strange time for everyone, but we’re stoked to provide a non-alcoholic option for those who want to have a brew while cranking some tunes safely at home.

“We hope you enjoy our performance and we will see you on the road as soon as possible.”

BrewDog co-founder James Watt adds: “This collaboration is our most epic to date. It is also one of the most important, especially now. BrewDog has always been focused on making other people as passionate about craft beer as we are, and that includes people who, like Randy, don’t want alcohol in their beer.

"Our alcohol-free line of beers offers everyone an alcohol-free alternative for any occasion and we’re thrilled to add Ghost Walker to the lineup.”

The brew is described as having a “hop-forward flavour," while "tropical aromas harmonise with grassy, pine notes, all sitting on a solid malt baseline, proving that non-alcoholic beer can taste just as good.

“This beer is a liquid celebration of clarity in the face of adversity. We've muted the alcohol, but amped up the flavour. So all the thrash, all the passion, and all the attitude remain.”

Ghost Walker is available from BrewDog’s online store in the US and will also be available at the band’s rescheduled shows later in the year on both sides of the Atlantic.

Lamb Of God will released their self-titled new album on May 8.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook