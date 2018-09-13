Watch Lacuna Coil deliver Blood, Tears, Dust live in London

Lacuna Coil have released a live clip of their performance of Blood, Tears, Dust.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming package The 119 Show: Live In London, which is set to arrive on November 9. It was filmed at the city’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on January 19 this year.

The band say: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

“The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience – all of this was beyond anything we’ve ever done before.

“This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge thank you to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last 20 years.

“Now, with the release of The 119 Show: Live In London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren’t able to party with us in January.”

Lacuna Coil will head out on tour across Europe in November, with dates planned in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy.

Find details below.

Lacuna Coil The 119 Show: Live In London tracklist

1. A Current Obsession

2. 1.19

3. My Wings

4. End Of Time

5. Blood, Tears, Dust

6. Swamped

7. The Army Inside

8. Veins Of Glass

9. One Cold Day

10. The House Of Shame

11. When A Dead Man Walks

12. Tight Rope

13. Soul Into Hades

14. Hyperfast

15. I Like It

16. Heaven's A Lie

17. Senzafine

18. Closer

19. Comalies

20. Our Truth

21. Falling

22. Wide Awake

23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)

24. Enjoy The Silence

25. Nothing Stands In Our Way