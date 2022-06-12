Watch Kreator look back in Become Immortal video

Kreator have released a video for latest track Become Immortal, which sees them looking back through their career.

It’s taken from the German band’s album Hate Uber Alles, their 15th LP, launched on June 10 via Nuclear Blast.

“The only way to keep the passion and energy levels up is to really believe in what you do,” vocalist and guitarist Mille Petrozza said in a recent Hammer interview. “It’s as simple as that.

“I always dreamt of being a musician and now I am one, so I do it with all my heart. I guess that’s why it sounds so fresh, hopefully.”

He added: “I take this music thing as seriously as I did when I started, so I still love playing, I still love being in the studio and I still love being on the road. To me, this is living the dream.”

Petrozza noted that, almost as soon as Kreator released a new song, playthrough videos began to appear on YouTube and other platforms. “It’s fun to see,” he said, “because sometimes, if I haven’t played a song in a while and we’re going back on tour, I go to those videos!”

Kreator have a run of European festival appearances planned before joining the State Of Unrest tour with Lamb Of God, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper, which was postponed from last year.