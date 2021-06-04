Watch King Laughter, the new video from Langan, Frost & Wane

Progressive folk trio Langan, Frost & Wane have shared the video for King Laughter, which is taken from their self-titled album, due out on July 30 via Goldstar.

“I normally start songs by writing a melody that’s just jibberish with the vowel sounds I want to have but few real words," Brian Langan says. "My housemate Pat Finnerty (who is also on the album) heard me singing and swore I was singing 'King Laughter'. Maybe I was!

"I thought that King Laughter would be a fun character to write about so I sat down with Frost to flush out the lyrics and story. It’s basically a classic tale of frivolity and failure. It’s one of my favourite songs on the album and one of the few tunes that are driven by bass and percussion. The video was shot by ourselves in Frost’s yard and Mt Moriah Cemetery which is directly behind his house. “

The project came about when Langor’s Brian Langan and RJ Gilligan (aka Frost) decided to find a new vehicle for music that didn't fit with their other projects. They're joined by Nam Wayne (aka Wane) and together they draw influences from flower power and the modern folk revival, combined with instrumentation of the Middle and Far East, India, the Mediterranean, and Appalachia.

Check out the video for King Laughter below.