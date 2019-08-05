Watch Killswitch Engage's emotive new video for single I Am Broken Too

Killswitch Engage have just shared an emotive video for their latest single I Am Broken Too, directed by Kyle Cogan and Zack Stauffer of SIMIAN.LA (A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin).

"The video is a reflection of real-life events that loved ones have gone through," says singer Jesse Leach.

"Kyle Cogan and Zack Stauffer did an amazing job of bringing it all to life. The result is a powerful video that captures the essence and desperation of the song."

The Grammy-nominated band are partnering with Hope for the Day – a Chicago-based non-profit organisation that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art – and are donating a portion of the proceeds from the song to the charity.

"This song is very near and dear to my heart," explains Leach. "I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection.

"Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle. There is always someone there to help, to listen, and to be there for you.

"Don't lose hope and don’t let your brokenness consume you. Broken can be fixed, or at the very least, maintained. No one is alone in this fight."

Check out the video below.

The new single is taken from their forthcoming new album Atonement, which is out on August 16 via Music For Nations and available to pre-order here.

Killswitch Engage are embarking on a headline tour of the UK in October. Tickets can be bought online via LiveNation and Gigs Scotland.

Killswitch Engage UK/European dates

Oct 14: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: London Brixton Academy, UK

Oct 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 25: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Oct 26: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Rockerfeller, Norway

Nov 1: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Nov 2: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 4: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 5: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 6: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 8: Lausanne Les Docs, Switzerland

Nov 9: Prattelin Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Nuremberg Loewensaal, Germany