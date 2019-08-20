Watch Killswitch Engage hook up with Howard Jones in video for The Signal Fire

Killswitch Engage have released a video for their new single The Signal Fire.

The track and video features ex Killswitch frontman Howard Jones, who trades vocals with current singer Jesse Leach, and appears on the band’s new album Atonement which launched last week through Music For Nations.

Speaking of the Ian McFarland-directed promo, Leach says: “This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity. This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video.

“In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message – not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding. There is strength in unity.”

Leach continues: “The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances.”

Jones adds: “It was another silly day at the office. Good food, lots of wrestling talk and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done.

“Shout out to Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles – with a hint of metal.”

The collaboration between Killswitch Engage and Jones first came to light in April 2018, when Leach posted an Instagram photo of himself and Jones with guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz.

Killswitch Engage will head out on tour across the UK and Europe throughout October and November.

Killswitch Engage 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 14: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: London Brixton Academy, UK

Oct 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 25: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Oct 26: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Rockerfeller, Norway

Nov 1: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Nov 2: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 4: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 5: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 6: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 8: Lausanne Les Docs, Switzerland

Nov 9: Prattelin Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Nuremberg Loewensaal, Germany