Killswitch Engage reunite with ex-singer Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage have reunited with their former singer Howard Jones for a new track.

Current Killswitch vocalist Jesse Leach posted an Instagram photo of himself with Jones and guitarist Adam D.

“This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let’s get him to lay down some stuff for a thing...He did, and it is going to be EPIC!” wrote Leach.

Leach didn't specify what the track is for, though he did include the hashtag #kserecordingsessions, as well as other intriguing hashtags including #Duet, #TheSignalFiresAlight and #LightTheTorch.

The Massachusetts metalcore band is currently working on the follow up to 2016’s Incarnate.

“We're just working as fast as we can to get it wrapped up,” Leach told Loudwire. “We've got about 20 songs to choose from," the singer continued. "We're ready to crank out a record in the next 6-7 months, hopefully, and get that thing done.”

Jones replaced Jesse Leach as Killswitch Engage singer in 2000, appearing on the albums End Of Heartbreak, As Daylight Dies and Killswitch Engage. He was in turn replaced by the returning Leach in 2012.