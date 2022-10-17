Watch Jack Black personally serenade a young School Of Rock fan in this heartwarming new video

Outside of the Hollywood highlife and his career in comedy films, actor Jack Black works on various charitable endeavours, such as the Trinity Kids Care organisation.

Trinity Kids offers comprehensive paediatric palliative care and hospice services to terminally ill children in Los Angeles and Orange counties in Southern California.

While hosting the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event on October 8, which was held to raise funds for the hospice program, Jack Black met one of the children at the charity, Abraham, who happened to be a School Of Rock fan.

According to Upworthy, 15-year-old Abraham has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome, and has been in palliative care with TrinityKids Care for the past year. Apparently, the boy's nurse knew of his love for the 2004 movie School of Rock, starring Jack Black, and arranged for him to meet the actor during the event.

On meeting Abraham, Black serenaded the boy with an a cappella take on the song In The End Of Time, after asking him what his favourite song from the movie was.

While holding his hand and kneeling in front of him, the actor sings to Abraham while surrounded by delighted carers and children.

Originally posted by Abraham's mother Veronica on TikTok, the video has seen a flurry of well-wishes for Abraham and messages of love for Black, with one user writing: "Jack being a super hero of hearts to this kid! 🥰". Another commenter writes: "The easiest thing to do is give people the time of day. This is why he’s a gem and a role model."

American video game and entertainment IGN even left kind words, writing: "That’s our Bowser", referring to the forthcoming new Mario film, The Super Mario Bros Movie, which will see Black co-starring as the king of the Koopas and Mario's arch nemesis.

Watch the video of Black serenading Abraham below: