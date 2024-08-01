Watch Ian Anderson unbox his new solo career set 8314 Boxed

Jethro Tull founder and frontman Ian Anderson has shared a new video of him unboxing his upcoming solo career box set Ian Anderson 8314 Boxed which you can watch below.

Ian Anderson 8314 Boxed is a limited-edition deluxe boxset that collects all of Anderson's solo albums that he's released which started with the electronic experimentation of 1983's Walk Into Light through to 2014's Homo Erraticus, plus an additional live album, and will be released through Madfish Records on August 23.

"This is the entire assemblage of Ian Anderson solo albums from 1983 through to 2014, so it is called Ian Anderson 8314 Boxed just so you can easily identify it on your shelves if you're strong enough to put this enormously heavy package on to your shelves in the first place," says Anderson

"We also have a live album which is called Roaming In The Gloaming, in other words, 'wandering in the evening' in less Scottish colloquial terms, which is a collection of tracks from 1995 through to 2007 that contains basically front-of-house mixes. And there's an enormous booklet, written by [Prog writer] Paul Sexton, with a foreword by me and contains not only the story of all my solo albums but also lots of photographs I don't think many of you will have seen before."

The new box set features Walk Into Light (half-speed remaster), 1995's Divinities: Twelve Dances with God (on vinyl for the first time, half-speed remaster), 2000's The Secret Language of Birds (2LP, etching on side D – first time on vinyl), 2003's Rupi’s Dance (2LP, etching on side D – first time on vinyl), 2012's Thick As A Brick 2 (2LP, etching on side D) and a half-speed remaster of Homo Erraticus, plus the aforementioned Roaming In The Gloaming live disc.

Pre-order 8314 Boxed.

(Image credit: Madfish Records)