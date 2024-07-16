Watch Halestorm and I Prevail perform crossover single Can U See Me In The Dark? live for the first time

Footage of Halestorm and I Prevail debuting their collaborative single Can U See Me In The Dark? live has been published.

The two bands released the track last month to promote their ongoing co-headline tour of North America.

On the first date of the tour – July 9 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina – Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale joined I Prevail during their set to play Can U See Me In The Dark?.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Hale commented when Can U See Me In The Dark? was first released: “In celebration of our upcoming tour together, we joined forces with the boys of I Prevail and wrote an original song together.

“Can U See Me In The Dark? is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family. We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life’s myriad of joy and pain.

“We can’t wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!”

I Prevail singer Eric Vanlerberghe added: “We’re excited to finally have a song come out.

“It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together. We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy just shine and do what she does best.

“I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song.

“I’m really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone.”

The Halestorm/I Prevail tour continues tonight (July 16) at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts.

See the full list of remaining dates below.

I prevail & Halestorm - Can U See Me In The Dark (Live Debut Raleigh NC 7/9/24) - YouTube Watch On

July 16 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 21 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 24 Scranton, PA Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

July 26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 27 York, PA York Fair^

July 30 Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration

July 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 1 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 3 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 4 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 6 Hartman Arena Wichita, KS (No I Prevail)

Aug 7 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 8 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 10 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 13 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Aug 17 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort