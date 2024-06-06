"We're excited to finally have a song come out!" Listen to Halestorm and I Prevail's new team-up single, Can U See Me In The Dark?

Hard rock national treasures Halestorm have teamed up with modern metalcore heroes I Prevail for a brand new single. The two bands, who hit the road together for a North American tour this summer alongside Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King, wrote the track, titled Can U See Me In The Dark?, in honour of their imminent trek.

"In celebration of our upcoming tour together, we joined forces with the boys of I Prevail and wrote an original song together," says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. "can u see me in the dark? is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family. We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life’s myriad of joy and pain. We can't wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!"

"We're excited to finally have a song come out,' adds I Prevail singer Eric Vanlerberghe. "It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together. We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy just shine and do what she does best. I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song. I'm really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone."

Listen to Can U See Me In The Dark? below and check out the full list of Halestorm/I Prevail co-headline tour dates just below that.

July 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 12 Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA (No Halestorm)

July 13 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 16 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 21 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 24 Scranton, PA Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

July 26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 27 York, PA York Fair^

July 30 Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration

July 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 1 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 3 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 4 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 6 Hartman Arena Wichita, KS (No I Prevail)

Aug 7 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 8 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 10 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 13 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Aug 17 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort