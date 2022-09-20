Watch Haken's Charlie Griffiths tackle lead vocals on new clip for Digging Deeper

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Latest track is taken from Charlie Griffiths' debut solo album Tiktaalika – out now!

Charlie Griffiths
(Image credit: Ross Jennings)

Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths has released a new video for Digging Deeper – watch it below! The track, described as "Yes covering Cynic", is taken from his palaeontology-inspired album Tiktaalika, which is out now via InsideOut.

Says Griffiths, “This song is a conversation between a fossilised ancestor and a modern day human, digging down though the rock strata, peeling back the layers of time. Both are connected, but are separated by hundreds of millions of years – until that point of discovery and reconnection. 

"On a purely human level, we all have friends or family members we wish we could talk to again, but physically cannot and I was very much conscious of that feeling when writing and singing these words.” 

Although the album features a host of guest singers, including Tommy Rogers (Between the Buried And Me), Danïel De Jongh (Textures), Vladimir Lalić (Organised Chaos), Digging Deeper is the only song to feature Griffiths' own melodic lead vocals.

“I thought it would be good to have my voice on one track and I really enjoyed doing it,” he says. “I’ve always had an interest in poetry too, so writing all the lyrics and finding the right words to make the meaning of the songs fit was like a puzzle. It was a fun process.”

Griffiths and his Haken bandmates will be reunited with Tommy Rogers in 2023. They recently announced a European co-headline tour with Between The Buried And Me. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the video for Digging Deeper below! 

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf
Deputy Editor, Prog

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.