Watch Haken's Charlie Griffiths tackle lead vocals on new clip for Digging Deeper

Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths has released a new video for Digging Deeper – watch it below! The track, described as "Yes covering Cynic", is taken from his palaeontology-inspired album Tiktaalika, which is out now via InsideOut.

Says Griffiths, “This song is a conversation between a fossilised ancestor and a modern day human, digging down though the rock strata, peeling back the layers of time. Both are connected, but are separated by hundreds of millions of years – until that point of discovery and reconnection.

"On a purely human level, we all have friends or family members we wish we could talk to again, but physically cannot and I was very much conscious of that feeling when writing and singing these words.”

Although the album features a host of guest singers, including Tommy Rogers (Between the Buried And Me), Danïel De Jongh (Textures), Vladimir Lalić (Organised Chaos), Digging Deeper is the only song to feature Griffiths' own melodic lead vocals.

“I thought it would be good to have my voice on one track and I really enjoyed doing it,” he says. “I’ve always had an interest in poetry too, so writing all the lyrics and finding the right words to make the meaning of the songs fit was like a puzzle. It was a fun process.”

Griffiths and his Haken bandmates will be reunited with Tommy Rogers in 2023. They recently announced a European co-headline tour with Between The Buried And Me. Tickets are on sale now.

