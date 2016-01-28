Haken see album format as 'musical journey'

Haken’s Charlie Griffiths says the band will never move away the album format because they see it as a “musical journey.”

The prog rockers recently finished recording fourth album, the full-length follow-up to 2013’s The Mountain.

They also issued EP Restoration in 2014, which contained three reworked tracks from their 2008 demo.

Guitarist Griffiths told prog docu-series Into The Machine: “I love albums and I don’t see that ever changing. I listen to it front to back. That’s how the artist wanted it to be.

“It’s like reading one page of a novel – you won’t get the full picture without listening to the whole thing. I won’t ever let go of the album format.”

He adds: “With the new album we’re writing, it is a complete piece. That’s how I approach writing. We have themes that you’re going to hear, like a rhythm in the first song which will pop up again in the fifth song, or a melody line in the second song which you hear again in the 10th song.

“It’s a complete musical journey.”

The Into The Machine prog series, which appears on FreqsTV’s YouTube channel, has previously featured Leprous, Between The Buried And Me and Opeth.

Meanwhile, Haken have also confirmed they will be playing at The Garage in London’s Highbury on May 26.