Watch Good Charlotte’s emotional new video for Actual Pain

Good Charlotte have released a video for their new single Actual Pain.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album Generation RX which is set to arrive on September 14 via the band’s MDDN label and BMG.

Good Charlotte revealed a stream of the track last week, with the Jake Stark-directed promo said to reflect the album’s “prevailing lyrical themes of trauma, pain, and loneliness.”

Watch it below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Youth Authority, the band’s Joel and Benji Madden said: “At the beginning of the year, we were reflecting a lot. We just played a memorial service in honour of Lil Peep. We were thinking of that.

“Our generation was the first to have so many ways to deal with pain. Throughout this century, we’ve seen the whole opioid crisis get worse.

“We wondered if we were really doing our part. We wanted to bet back out there on the battlefield and spread insight, share experience, and give anything we could to improve lives.

“The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums.

“This is the album we’ve been waiting 15 years to create.”

Further details on Generation RX will be revealed in due course.

Good Charlotte are currently on tour across Europe and will return in early 2019 for further shows. Find ticket details here.

Good Charlotte 2018/2019 tour dates

May 31: Vienna Arena Open Air, Austria

Jun 01: Nüremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Oct 13: Puebla Comuna Festival, Mexico

Feb 01: Zürich X-Tra, Switzerland

Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 04: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 07: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 08: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 09: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 11: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 13: Berlin Columbiahale, Germany

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK