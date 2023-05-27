Watch first Queens of the Stone Age show in three years

Queens of the Stone Age made their live return with a powerful performance at Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio – their first show since early 2020.

Josh Homme and co ran through a set of fan favourites on Friday (May 26) and also dropped in their new track Emotion Sickness from upcoming eighth album In Times New Roman…, due for release via Matador next month.

Fan-filmed footage of the set can be viewed in the videos below.

The band continue their live work with a string of shows this year. They'll be at Boston Calling Festival on Sunday and they previously announced gigs at a seaside amusement park, a castle, and an 18th century cloth hall on a short run of unconventional UK dates.

The full setlist from Sonic Temple was as follows:

1. No One Knows

2. The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

3. My God Is The Sun

4. If I Had A Tail

5. The Evil Has Landed

6. I Sat By The Ocean

7. Emotion Sickness

8. Little Sister

9. Sick, Sick, Sick

10. Go With The Flow

11. A Song For The Dead

WE'RE BAAAAACK!!!

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Aug 12: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town Festival, Brazil

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA