Queens Of The Stone Age announce three unconventional UK shows

Desert rock pioneers Queens Of The Stone Age have announced three UK shows. The short runs of dates kicks off at The Piece Hall in Halifax on June 20, then heads to the seaside and Margate’s Dreamland amusement park on June 22, before finishing the following night at Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Tickets will be on general sale (opens in new tab) from Friday April 21 at 9am UK time, with an artist presale beginning at 9am tomorrow. Support at all three dates will come from Isle Of Wight-based indie hopefuls Coach Party.

The three dates are part of QOTSA's European summer schedule, which sees them taking in festivals in Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal.

The band also have a number of US outdoor shows lined up, although yesterday they announced that they were pulling out of their scheduled performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, next month.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, QOTSA are no longer able to perform at this year’s Welcome to Rockville," said the band in a statement. "We are disappointed to miss playing for you at such a great festival and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Full dates below.

(Image credit: QOTSA)

May 26: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Aug 12: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town Festival, Brazil

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA