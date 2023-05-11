Queens Of The Stone Age share new single Emotion Sickness, announce new album

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the arrival of their forthcoming eighth studio album, In Times New Roman, scheduled for release on June 16 via Matador.

To mark the news, the Joshua Homme-fronted desert rockers have shared their first single in five years, the jaunty and disorientating riff-driven Emotion Sickness.

An accompanying lyric video directed by Liam Lynch will premiere tomorrow (May 12) on QOTSA’s YouTube channel .

Described in an official press release as "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart", the upcoming record follows on from 2017's Villains and 2013's Like Clockwork.

Produced by the band themselves and mixed by Mark Rankin, In Times New Roman will be available across all digital platforms and in physical formats, with artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long time collaborator Boneface.

LP vinyl will be available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

Listen to Emotional Sickness below:

In Times New Roman tracklist:

Obscenery

Paper Machete

Negative Space

Time & Place

Made to Parade

Carnavoyeur

What the Peephole Say

Sicily

Emotion Sickness

Straight Jacket Fitting

(Image credit: QOTSA)

Last month, QOTSA announced three unconventional UK shows. The short run of dates kicks off at The Piece Hall in Halifax on June 20, then heads to the seaside and Margate’s Dreamland amusement park on June 22, before finishing the following night at Cardiff Castle in Wales.

The three dates are part of QOTSA's European summer schedule, which sees them taking in festivals in Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal.

Back in March, Homme shared a lengthy statement in regard to his ongoing child custody battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

The statement, released to the music press via Homme's representatives, is the first time the singer/guitarist had publicly commented on the issue. It began: "Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media.

"In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children's privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.

"For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx."

