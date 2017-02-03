Suicide Silence debut new track Silence

Suicide Silence have released a stream of their new track titled Silence.

It’s lifted from the US outfit’s upcoming self-titled fifth album, which will launch on February 24 via Nuclear Blast. The clip features photographs taken by Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, whose work will also feature in the new record’s packaging.

Suicide Silence frontman Eddie Hermida says: “The new track is about asking yourself what reality is. It is about being in your own thoughts and allowing that hell to be a part of you. To realise that when we are quiet and in our own darkness, we can truly be grateful to be alive.

“The song challenges people to be within themselves. To see that hell on earth has no fury compared to our own mind, so why not accept that and love everything on the outside.

“It is there to serve a purpose. To free you from yourself. Be silent today and just listen.”

The follow-up to2014’s You Can’t Stop Me is now available for pre-order, while the band are about to embark on a tour in the coming weeks. They have dates lined up across the US, Russia and Europe.

The Suicide Silence cover

Suicide Silence tracklist

Doris Silence Listen Dying In A Red Room Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down Run The Zero Conformity Don’t Be Careful You Might Hurt Yourself

Feb 19: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Feb 21: Dallas Trees, TX

Feb 22: Albuquerque The launchpad, NM

Feb 23: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Feb 24: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Feb 25: San Diego Soma Side Stage, CA

Feb 26: Camarillo Rock City Studios, CA

Feb 28: Bakersfield B Ryders, CA

Mar 01: San Francisco, CA

Mar 02: Reno Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor, NV

Mar 03: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Mar 04: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Club, CA

Mar 14: St Petersburg Aurora Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow Yota Space, Russia

Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Mar 24: London Koko, UK

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

