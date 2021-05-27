Watch Dee Snider sing the praises of life lived loud in I Gotta Rock (Again) video

Dee Snider is releasing a new album, Leave A Scar, in July, and the former Twisted Sister frontman is very kindly offering a taster of what to expect with the release of the album’s first single, I Gotta Rock (Again).

Snider has this to say about the song: “I Gotta Rock (Again) is the starting gun for this album and the driving motivation behind me returning to the studio to record Leave a Scar. At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn't announce it to the world. I mentally had decided I was done. But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between Covid and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning (yes, I yearn) to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, "I got somethin' to say!"



Snider’s fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar was produced by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, who also twiddled the knobs on the singer’s last album, 2018’s For The Love Of Metal.

Jasta says “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the [Snider’s band members] Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most ‘Dee-hard’ SMF’ers will surely love!”

The 12-track album features a guest appearance from Cannibal Corpse frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher on Time To Choose.



“Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf,” says Snider. “This is my purpose.”

Leave A Scar will be released on Napalm Records on July 30.