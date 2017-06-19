Watch Circus Maximus perform The Weight live

Circus Maximus have released a live video showcasing their track The Weight.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray Havoc Live In Oslo, which will launch on August 4 via Frontiers Music.

A statement reads: “On February 6, 2016, Norwegian prog metallers, Circus Maximus celebrated the release of their fourth studio album Havoc with a sold out show at the Rockefeller Club in Oslo, with a stunning live production that involved pyro, sparks and a massive light rig.

“The band wanted to make this show one of the most memorable performances in Circus Maximus’ history and then to share this night with the world. So, it was decided to capture the entire night with multiple high definition cameras for a release on both Blu-ray and DVD as well as an audio component.

“Ever since the band released Live In Japan via YouTube, they have been eager to make a proper live release in a physical format. Havoc Live In Oslo is a powerful statement from a band at the top of their game!”

Havoc Live In Oslo is available for pre-order in various bundle packs direct from Frontiers’ online store. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Circus Maximus Havoc Live In Oslo tracklist

CD1

Forging Namaste The One The Weight Highest Bitter Architect Of Fortune Arrival Of Love Loved Ones

CD2

Sin Havoc Pages Abyss I Am Chivalry Game Of Life

DVD/Blu-ray

Forging Namaste The One The Weight Highest Bitter Architect Of Fortune Arrival Of Love Loved Ones Sin; Havoc Pages Abyss I Am Chivalry Game Of Life

