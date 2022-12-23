Watch Charlie Benante's view of Pantera performing Walk at Knotfest Chile

Charlie Benante has shared footage captured from his drum riser of Pantera performing Walk at Knotfest Chile.

The clip, which can be viewed below, provides a drummer's eye view of the band playing to an enthusiastic audience of thousands at the festival earlier this month.

He posted the video clip on social media and thanked Pantera's drum tech with the message: "WALKing in Chile. Thanks to Abel Vajello for being the fifth Beatle and filming."

Benante is behind the kit for the new-look Pantera, filling in for the late Vinnie Paul. Zakk Wylde is on guitar in place of the late Dimebag Darrel. They join surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown.

The band have dates lined up through 2023 and into 2024, and Benante recently said he wouldn't rule out recording new music under the Pantera banner.

The decision to tour under the Pantera banner has divided fans. Although if the Knotfest Chile crowd is anything to go by, the shows have been a success so far.

Rex Brown had to step back from some of the December dates after catching Covid.

Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico

Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria

May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania

May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

May 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

June 8-10: Rock Fest Hyvinkaa, Finland

June 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA +

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN +

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA +

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA +

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium, USA +

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA +

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA +



* Headline show

# with Judas Priest

+ with Metallica

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA +

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA +

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA +

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN +

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA +

+ with Metallica