Lotus Eater disband following allegations of sexual abuse and assault against frontman Paul Collins

Scottish metal band Lotus Eater have split following online allegations against vocalist Paul Collins accusing him of rape, assault, emotional abuse, violent threats and more.

The allegations against Collins surfaced online, on a Twitter account titled Surviving Paul Collins, which features testimonies from some of the singer’s former partners.

An initial statement from the band, posted online on July 9, signed by the band’s drummer/vocalist Cameron Humphrey and guitarist/bassist Aiden Cooper, read: “Paul Collins is no longer a member of Lotus Eater.” With a matter of hours, they announced that the band would be disbanding, writing: Lotus Eater 2016-2021

Gloom Worldwide, thank you for everything.”

Paul Collins now says he is taking legal action against his accusers.

I am taking legal action.

Lotus Eater were tipped as one of the UK’s most promising upcoming extreme metal bands. The trio released a single, Obliterate, in collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes last month, and received acclaim for their performance at the Download Pilot festival. They were set to release their debut album, Where The Body Goes, on July 23 via Hopeless.

Holding Absence drummer Ashley Green has voiced support for Collins’ accusers.