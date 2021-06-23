Lotus Eater to drop hellish new single Obliterate featuring Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes

Straight off the back of their ferocious performance at the Download Pilot last Saturday, Lotus Eater have announced a new single featuring Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

The new song, entitled Obliterate, was first debuted at Donington without Sykes. A short snippet can be heard below, before its official release on June 24. Unsurprisingly, it sounds pretty savage.

In a round-up review of the Download Pilot, Metal Hammer describes Lotus Eater's performance as "like a rabid badger and with breakdowns that sound like someone chucked a woodchipper down a flight of stairs" and "metallic hardcore with an almost supernatural sense for nastiness".

Sykes first made his appreciation of the Glasgow’s gloom metallers clear in 2019 during a set at the All Points East Festival. The vocalist invited Lotus Eater’s Jamie Mclees onstage for a performance of Antivist, and shortly commended them as “a band making heavy music like it should be done.”

Listen to the preview now: