Listen to Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes trade insults with Olivia O’Brien on the bitter No More Friends

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has teamed up with US singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien for No More Friends, a track on O’Brien’s new EP, Episodes: Season 1.



Featuring such romantic couplets as “The smell of your cologne, it makes me wanna slit my throat” and “Baby all you are is deadweight” it’s safe to assume that No More Friends isn’t a love song.

Sykes doesn’t appear in the no-frills video for the track, so O’Brien lip-syncs his vocal contributions instead.



The six-track Episodes: Season 1 EP is the follow up to O’Brien’s 2019 debut album, Was It Even Real?, which is released today, June 11.

Bring Me The Horizon will tour the UK in September, with support from You Me At Six and Nova Twins.