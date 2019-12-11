Watch Bring Me The Horizon light up Tokyo in live Ludens video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live video showcasing their new single Ludens.

The performance was captured in Tokyo last month when Oli Sykes and co supported Babymetal, with the track featuring on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s PlayStation 4 hit Death Stranding.

In addition, Bring Me The Horizon have also shared a short video of them meeting fans and hanging out with Babymetal while in Japan. Both videos can be watched below.

Speaking previously about the tie-in with Kojima’s latest video game, frontman Sykes said: “Death Stranding is a game I’ve been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table.

“Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since he left Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful and exciting.

“The whole thing felt surreal and not right. To be honest, I didn’t see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game, but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima’s style!”

Death Stranding - Timefall: Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding also features artists including Chvrches, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash and Major Lazer & Khalid.

