Blackberry Smoke stream Waiting For The Thunder

Blackberry Smoke have made their song Waiting For The Thunder available to stream.

It’s taken from the country-rock outfit’s forthcoming album Like An Arrow, which is due out on October 14. It can be pre-ordered on their website.

Singer and guitarist Charlie Starr tells Rolling Stone: “Simply put, it’s a rock’n’roll song. It’s the statement we want to make, musically.

“Lyrically, I think maybe it touches on how crazy the world seems right now.”

Blackberry Smoke bassist Richard Turner and two roadies were hailed heroes after rescuing three people from a burning car in April.

The band have a number of North American dates scheduled over the coming months.

Blackberry Smoke Like An Arrow tracklist

Waiting For The Thunder Let It Burn The Good Life What Comes Naturally Running Through Time Like An Arrow Ought To Know Sunrise In Texas Ain’t Gonna Wait Workin’ For A Workin’ Man Believe You Me Free On The Wing (Featuring Gregg Allman)

Jul 29: Clute Great Texas Mosquito Festival, TX

Jul 30: Fort Smith Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival, AR

Aug 05: Albertwille Main Street Music Festival, AL

Aug 11: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Aug 12: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Aug 13: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY

Aug 14: Scranton Peach Festival, PA

Aug 16: Utica Saranac Brewery, NY

Aug 17: Philadelphia Riverstage Penns Laning, PA

Aug 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Aug 19: Rochester Hills Medadow Brrok Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 20: Huber Heights Music Center At The Heights, OH

Aug 22: Peoria CEFCU Center Stage, IL

Aug 23: Des Moines Simon Estes Amphitheater, IA

Aug 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 27: San Diego Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, SD

Aug 28: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 31: Rohnert Park Sonoma Mountain Village, CA

Sep 01: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Sep 03: Missoula Big Sky Brewery, MT

Sep 04: Jackson Fireman’s Ball, WY

Sep 09: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 17: Cascade Deep Roots Mountain Revival Festival, WV

Sep 24: Louisburg Norris Creek Outdoor Entertainment Complex, NC

Oct 01: Charlotte CMCU Amphitheatre, NC

Oct 14: Springfield Gillioz Theater, MO

Oct 15: Salina Stifle Theatre, KS

Oct 20: Sioux Falls District, SD

Oct 22: Covington Madison Live, KY

Oct 27: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 29: Atlanta Laid Back Festival, GA

Nov 02: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Nov 04: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Nov 05: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Nov 10: Tallahassee Brickyard, FL

Nov 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 12: St Petersburg Ribfest, FL

Nov 17: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Feb 26-March 02: Tampa Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

