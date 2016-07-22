Blackberry Smoke stream Waiting For The Thunder

Blackberry Smoke have made their song Waiting For The Thunder available to stream.
It’s taken from the country-rock outfit’s forthcoming album Like An Arrow, which is due out on October 14. It can be pre-ordered on their website.
Singer and guitarist Charlie Starr tells Rolling Stone: “Simply put, it’s a rock’n’roll song. It’s the statement we want to make, musically.
“Lyrically, I think maybe it touches on how crazy the world seems right now.”
Blackberry Smoke bassist Richard Turner and two roadies were hailed heroes after rescuing three people from a burning car in April.
The band have a number of North American dates scheduled over the coming months.
Blackberry Smoke Like An Arrow tracklist
- Waiting For The Thunder
- Let It Burn
- The Good Life
- What Comes Naturally
- Running Through Time
- Like An Arrow
- Ought To Know
- Sunrise In Texas
- Ain’t Gonna Wait
- Workin’ For A Workin’ Man
- Believe You Me
- Free On The Wing (Featuring Gregg Allman)
Blackberry Smoke tour dates 2016
Jul 29: Clute Great Texas Mosquito Festival, TX
Jul 30: Fort Smith Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival, AR
Aug 05: Albertwille Main Street Music Festival, AL
Aug 11: Portland Maine State Pier, ME
Aug 12: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ
Aug 13: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY
Aug 14: Scranton Peach Festival, PA
Aug 16: Utica Saranac Brewery, NY
Aug 17: Philadelphia Riverstage Penns Laning, PA
Aug 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA
Aug 19: Rochester Hills Medadow Brrok Amphitheatre, MI
Aug 20: Huber Heights Music Center At The Heights, OH
Aug 22: Peoria CEFCU Center Stage, IL
Aug 23: Des Moines Simon Estes Amphitheater, IA
Aug 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Aug 27: San Diego Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, SD
Aug 28: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 30: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Aug 31: Rohnert Park Sonoma Mountain Village, CA
Sep 01: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR
Sep 03: Missoula Big Sky Brewery, MT
Sep 04: Jackson Fireman’s Ball, WY
Sep 09: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD
Sep 17: Cascade Deep Roots Mountain Revival Festival, WV
Sep 24: Louisburg Norris Creek Outdoor Entertainment Complex, NC
Oct 01: Charlotte CMCU Amphitheatre, NC
Oct 14: Springfield Gillioz Theater, MO
Oct 15: Salina Stifle Theatre, KS
Oct 20: Sioux Falls District, SD
Oct 22: Covington Madison Live, KY
Oct 27: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN
Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN
Oct 29: Atlanta Laid Back Festival, GA
Nov 02: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Nov 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS
Nov 04: Milwaukee Rave, WI
Nov 05: Minneapolis First Ave, MN
Nov 10: Tallahassee Brickyard, FL
Nov 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL
Nov 12: St Petersburg Ribfest, FL
Nov 17: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY
Feb 26-March 02: Tampa Outlaw Country Cruise, FL