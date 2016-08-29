Inside the mind of the guitarist: Blackberry Smoke 's Charlie Starr

The song that made me want to pick up the guitar was…

My dad played guitar. He played bluegrass and country music. I think the first song that made me want to play guitar was Wildwood Flower.

The first guitar I owned was…

It was a Global guitar. That was just a cheap little acoustic guitar.

My first guitar teacher was…

That was my dad. He showed me the cowboy chords early on.

The first song I learned on a guitar was…

The first rock song that I learned was the riff to Iron Man.

The best bit of advice another guitarist has given me is…

Try and find your own voice. You shouldn’t try to emulate anyone else. That is the best advice. If I were asked to give someone advice that is what I would say.

The most underrated guitarist in history is…

There are quite a few. I really don’t think Angus Young gets enough credit for his playing. Maybe that is because he is such a huge stage presence and personality but his playing is also incredible. He is never mentioned in these greatest guitar player lists.

The one thing I can do on guitar that no one else can is…

Ha! Oh lord, I have no idea. That’s a tough one. I have no idea how to answer that one.

The most I’ve spent on a guitar is…

Is my wife going to read this? Ha! I’d say somewhere between £1,000 and $10,000, somewhere in that range.

On a scale of 1 to 10, I rate myself as…

I would say a five. I’m somewhere in the middle, so I would have to give myself a five.

The album I want to be buried with is…

Exile On Main Street. That is just an album that is perfect in every way.

If I wasn’t a musician I’d be…

I think I would be working on cars. That’s what I did for years so I think that is what I’d be doing now.

The one thing I’ve never told anyone about myself is…

I can juggle.

The guitarist I’d most like to do battle with at The Crossroads is…

Lil Wayne. I would definitely win and the devil would not get my soul.

The worst thing about singers is…

We’re all self-absorbed ego maniacs.

My musical nemesis is…

Lil Wayne..see you at the Crossroads, Wayne.

The silliest I’ve ever looked onstage was when…

At least once every night, most likely.

My favourite musician joke is…

What do you throw a drowning bass player? His amp!

Blackberry Smoke’s new album Like An Arrow is released on October 14, and can be pre-ordered now.

The 10 albums that changed my life, by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr