Watch Black Stone Cherry pay tribute to Otis Rush in All Your Love video

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their cover of Otis Rush’s All Your Love.

It’s the latest track taken from the Kentucky outfit’s upcoming EP Back To Blues Volume 2, which will launch on November 1 via Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records.

Black Stone Cherry previously revealed their take on Robert Johnson’s Me And The Devil Blues and Son House’s 1965 song Death Letter Blues.

Speaking about the track, the band say in a statement: “John Fred had the absolute honour to meet Mr Rush when The Kentucky Headhunters played with him at the Blues Aid Festival in Helena, Arkansas.

“His kindness and larger than life personality was encouraging and stuck. When we did Back To Blues Volume 2, we had the idea to cover All Your Love.

“The arrangement is true to the original but with our special Black Stone Cherry touch. I think he would be proud to know his music is still inspiring younger generations. Hope ya'll enjoy!”

Black Stone Cherry will head back out on tour later this week when they play at Wooly’s in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday evening.

Black Stone Cherry: Back To Blues Volume 2

1. Big Legged Woman (by Freddie King)

2. Me And The Devil Blues (by Robert Johnson)

3. All Your Love (by Otis Rush)

4. Down In The Bottom (by Howlin’ Wolf)

5. Early One Morning (by Elmore James)

6. Death Letter Blues (by Son House)