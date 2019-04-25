Watch Black Label Society in gloriously goofy video for Bored To Tears

Black Label Society have released a video for their track Bored To Tears.

The song originally appeared on the band’s debut album Sonic Brew, with the new eye-popping Justin Reich-directed promo released ahead of the launch of Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, which will arrive on May 17.

The video is a riot of colour and abstract ideas, and includes grooving cartoon animals, aliens, lollipops, candy canes, a black hole and the ‘Weedeely Weedily Express’.

Check out the technicolour marvel below.

Vocalist and guitarist Zakk Wylde says: “I told Black Label director o’ doom and delight, Father Justin Reich, that I wanted to do an exciting and tough looking video in the movie genre style of Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson.

“After seeing the video, apparently Father Justin Reich doesn’t know who these legendary film icons are or has them confused with two other actors named Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson!

“Every time I watch this video I’m more confused than I was during the previous viewing.”

Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19 will be released through eOne Music to mark its 20th anniversary after the label gained the rights to the band’s entire back catalogue.

The new version of the record will also feature two new tracks: a piano version of Spoke In The Wheel and an acoustic take of Black Pearl.