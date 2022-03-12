Watch Biffy Clyro's beautiful acoustic take on Black Chandelier from their intimate Radio X gig at London's Hackney Church

Download 2022 headliners Biffy Clyro treated fans to a special, intimate, stripped-back acoustic gig at Hackney Church in London on March 10, for what was a final UK show for the Kilmarnock band ahead of their forthcoming April/May tour in the US and Canada.



"It's nice to be together again isn't it?" frontman Simon Neil asked the audience at one point during the trio's 13-song set, which drew exclusively from the group's last six albums.



The night began with Instant History, the lead-off single from the group's 2020 number 1 album A Celebration Of Endings, and concluded with a church-wide singalong on fan favourite Many Of Horror, from 2009's Only Revolutions. The set also included two songs from last year's The Myth Of Happily Ever After album, Haru Urara and Existed.

You can watch Biffy's performance of Black Chandelier from 2013's Opposites album below:

The full set list was as follows:

Instant History

Biblical

Haru Urara

Black Chandelier

Existed

Machines

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Opposite

Re-Arrange

Space

Small Wishes

Bubbles

Many Of Horror

Highlights from the gig, part of the Radio X Presents with Barclaycard series, will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from 7pm on Sunday, March 13.



The band will kick off their North American tour in Chicago on April 17. The tour will call at:



Apr 17: House of Blues, Chicago, IL

Apr 19: 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Apr 20: Big Night Live Boston, MA

Apr 22: History Toronto, CAN

Apr 24: Irving Plaza New York, NY

Apr 25: Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 27: Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

Apr 28: Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN

Apr 29: Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

May 01: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, TX

May 03: Marquee Phoenix, AZ

May 04: House of Blues Las Vegas, NV

May 06: The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

May 07: Music Box San Diego, CA

May 09: Belasco Los Angeles, CA